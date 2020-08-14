One in 20 People Would Give Up Their Best Friends to Never Pay Taxes Again

What would you be willing to give up if you never had to pay taxes again? 37% say they’d give up alcohol . . . 19% would give up their favorite food . . . 12% would never watch TV again . . . and 1 in 20 would give up their best friends.
They say nothing’s sure but death and taxes. But what if that WASN’T true? The taxes part, I mean.
1. Watching sports. 43% would give up sports forever.
2. Video games, 40%.
3. Alcohol, 37%.
4. Exercise, 22%.
5. Your favorite food, 19%. And 22% would give up all dessert foods.
6. TV. Just 12% said they’d give it up.
7. Music, 8%.
8. Cell phones, 6%.
9. Driving AND riding in cars, 5%.
10. Your best friends, also 5%.
