Olive Garden’s Pasta Passes Sold Out… In 1 Second!
This Monday, June 27, 2016, photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in Methuen, Mass. Darden reports financial results Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
For the past five years, Olive Garden has been running a promotion once a year where they sell the “Never Ending Pasta Pass” . . . you pay $100 and get unlimited pasta, salad, and breadsticks for nine weeks.
Well this year, they raised the stakes. Thursday 8/15) afternoon the $100 passes, which are valid for nine weeks, sold out in less than one second. All 24,000 of them.
The crazier thing is that some 20,000 people opted in to try and purchase one of the 50 Lifetime Passes that sold for $500. Those sold-out too!
The first 50 people that bought the Pasta Pass had the option to upgrade for another $400 to a LIFETIME pasta pass. For $500 total, you can use it to eat at Olive Garden for the rest of your life and according to the terms and conditions, it, quote, “expires upon death.”
Doing the math, if you live another 60 years and use the Pasta Pass every day, that means your dinner would cost about two cents a day. Not including tip.