NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer. Here’s Why.

Now that it’s Autumn, your chance of hitting a deer with your car, especially in rural areas, is on the rise, big-time.
Deer cause over one million motor vehicle accidents in the U.S., each year. That results in more than $1 billion in property damage, about 200 human deaths, and 29,000 serious injuries.
Researchers have figured out that your chances of hitting a deer (or other hoofed animal) increase, when traffic is heavy, drivers are least alert, and driving conditions are poorest for spotting the animals.
They have specifically found that deer-versus-vehicle accidents are eight times more frequent, per hour of dusk, than they are during daylight hours. And they are four times more frequent at dusk than after nightfall.
During the week, accidents happen, most frequently, on days with the most drivers on the road, at dawn or dusk.
Over the span of the month, most deer-vehicle accidents occur during the full moon, and at the time of night when the moon is brightest.
Over the course of a year, the highest number of deer-vehicle accidents are in autumn, particularly during the rut, or mating season, for deer.
You’re also more likely to hit a deer when daylight saving time (DST) ends, which is on November 7th, 2021, in the U.S.
Overall, experts say it’s important to remember that deer-vehicle accidents can occur at any time of day or night, on any day of the year… And that deer can show up in urban areas, as well as rural ones.
Check for more, here: (PopSci)