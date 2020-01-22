No Time to “Chillax”: Kenny Chesney Finishes Up His Next Record
Jill Trunnell
He’s not giving away many details just yet, but Kenny Chesney’s teasing that his next record is on the way.
The superstar “seems to be getting ready to finish his first full-on album for Warner Music Nashville,” a new press release teases. It reveals that Kenny has been recording “over the last 18 months in Nashville, Key West, Malibu, and on the road.”
“Rather than just churn out a record, because it was time, I wanted to give myself the opportunity to just get inside the music,” Kenny says. “I’m always looking and listening, and this time getting to record in the moment over the course of many, many months was incredible.”
The new record’s the follow-up to 2018’s Songs for the Saints, which was a benefit for the Virgin Islands, in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
So far, Kenny’s most recent hit, “Tip of My Tongue,” which he wrote with Ed Sheeran, is all we’ve heard from the new record. He kicks off his Chillaxification Tour 2020 April 18, in Dallas, Texas.
