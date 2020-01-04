NFL TV Ratings Get Help from the Pink Team
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates his game-winning field goal after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Bears won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The NFL‘s regular season ratings are up for the 2nd straight year in a row.
A back-to-back ratings boost hasn’t happened since the 2010 season. Games averaged 16 million viewers on TV. That is a 5% increase from 2018.
AND: Female viewership was also up 5% from 2018. Women have accounted for at least 35% of the viewing audience for each of the past three years.
The NFL had been experiencing an over-all decline of ratings, over the ten years or so, prior… with a particular loss of the millennial audience, for a time.
