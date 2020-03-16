Movie Theaters & How They’re Fighting The Coronavirus Climate Right Now In The U.S.
Movie theaters across the United States are fighting against the Coronavirus.
Box office numbers over the weekend were at a 22-year low, bringing in only $55.3 million, down 45 percent from last weekend.
Over 109 theaters closed this weekend in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Seattle, and San Francisco.
AMC, Regal and Cinemark cinemas are doing what they can to keep the doors open. Many have implemented increased cleaning and hygiene practices as well as social distancing policies by selling seats in every other row. Here’s the complete story from Deadline.