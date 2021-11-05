MORGAN WALLEN IS BOOKING SHOWS AND GOING BACK ON TOUR

Morgan Wallen is making plans to head back out on the road. An agent from WME is helping him in an unofficial capacity to book his 2022 tour.
WME is the booking agency that dropped him from their roster after he was caught on video uttering the n-word.
As for now, he’s scheduling shows for next year, as well as a few dates in the next couple of months. That includes 2 concerts in South Haven, MS on December 10th and 11th.
Just last month, Morgan made a surprise return to the stage when he performed “Sand in My Boots” with Eric Church at Eric’s show in Philadelphia.
📣ANNOUNCEMENT: SECOND SHOW ADDED!!!
A second show has now been added for Morgan Wallen with special guests Hardy and Ernest for Friday, December 10th at 7:30pm! https://t.co/aPIHlTtCzC pic.twitter.com/vWridMFdfb
— Landers Center (@LandersCenter) November 2, 2021
