MLB Fans Will At Least Get Something Tonight
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a grand slam during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
With news of The Players’ Association is making another pitch to Major League Baseball to try and save the season, baseball fans will at least get something tonight. The condensed Major League Baseball Draft begins tonight. Normally 40 rounds, the draft has been cut down to just five this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Round one and compensatory picks are tonight, with two through five tomorrow. The Tigers, Orioles and Marlins own the top three picks. The White Sox own pick #11, while the Cubs pick at #16.
As far as the MLB Season goes, ESPN reports the union is proposing an 89-game season with fully prorated salaries and expanded playoffs. That’s down from 114 games. The season would run from July 10th to October 11th.