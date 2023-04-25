Miranda Lambert Warns: Scammers Use her Cookbook as Bait – Be Careful

Miranda Lambert warns fans about a scam, created around her new cookbook.

Lambert released “Ya’ll Eat Yet? Welcome To The Pretty B_tchin’ Kitchen” on Monday (April 24), and the scammers were ready to go.

Now they’re are already hard at work. Lambert tweeted a warning. She says that scammers are now apparently targeting her fans by saying they could get a free cookbook and cookware if they only pay for shipping. The fans may think it’s a deal; but it’s a steal. The criminals send no items and take the money, as well as the personal info.

Miranda’s team wants to get the word out, quickly, so no one loses money.