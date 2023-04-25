98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert Warns: Scammers Use her Cookbook as Bait – Be Careful

April 25, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
Miranda Lambert Warns: Scammers Use her Cookbook as Bait – Be Careful
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert warns fans about a scam, created around her new cookbook.

Lambert released “Ya’ll Eat Yet? Welcome To The Pretty B_tchin’ Kitchen” on Monday (April 24), and the scammers were ready to go.

Now they’re are already hard at work.  Lambert tweeted a warning.  She says that scammers are now apparently targeting her fans by saying they could get a free cookbook and cookware if they only pay for shipping.  The fans may think it’s a deal; but it’s a steal. The criminals send no items and take the money, as well as the personal info.

Miranda’s team wants to get the word out, quickly, so no one loses money.

More about:
#Cookbooks
#IfItSoundsLikeAStealItProbablyIs
#Scam
#Y'AllEatYet
mirandalambert

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
3

Tim McGraw's Talented Daughter Gracie Shares Exciting Announcement
4

Kenny Rogers Duets W/ Dolly Parton On First Posthumous Album
5

10 Car Pileup on I-80 West Bound

Recent Posts