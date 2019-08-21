Matt Stell is headed for prime time, performing “Prayed for You” at “Bachelor in Paradise” wedding
RECORDS/Arista NashvilleNewcomer Matt Stell is set to sing his debut hit next week on ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise.
The Arkansas native performs his top fifteen single, “Prayed for You,” next Tuesday during the wedding of Paradise alums Krystal Neilson and Chris Randone in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
You can tune in to see Matt sing the romantic ballad starting at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27 on ABC.
