Maren Morris Hopes to Inspire Love as She Co-Authors a Children’s Picture Book

Maren Morris and her longtime best friend, educator Karina Argow, have co-authored a children’s picture book, called “Addie Ant Goes On An Adventure.”

Published by Chronicle Chroma, the book will hit the shelves next spring.

Cultivated by Morris and Argow’s love of nature and spending time reading to Morris’ son, the book relays their desire to teach younger generations the importance of friendship, diversity and connection.

“Addie Ant Goes On An Adventure” is fully illustrated by Kelly Anne Dalton. It follows the little ant’s journey into a magical garden, where she meets friends and obstacles along the way.

“Inspiring others through words and lyrics is a lifelong passion of mine,” says Morris. “To be able to give back to young learners in this way, to instill in them at a young age a deep love for the world around them gives me great hope for the future.”

