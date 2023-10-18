Maren Morris Files for Divorce from Ryan Hurd 

Taste of Country reports that paperwork was filed at the Davidson County Circuit Court in Nashville on October 2nd, citing irreconcilable difference as the reason for their split.

Court documents obtained by the outlet show that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement that was amended after they were married. The “Chasing After You” singer is asking the court to enforce the original agreement, the amendment and requests that she be awarded her separate property.

Additionally, Morris is seeking shared custody of their son, Hayes, born in 2020.

Morris has hired attorney Rose Palermo, who previously represented Wynonna Judd, Tracy Lawrence, and Vince Gill’s first wife in their divorces.