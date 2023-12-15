98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Maddie & Tae are excited to celebrate Christmas with their young children.

December 15, 2023 8:12AM CST
Tae, who is a first-time mom, says that this will feel like her daughter’s first Christmas since she was too young to understand last year. Tae’s daughter is fascinated by snow globes and finds them to be the coolest thing ever. Maddie, who also has a young child, agrees that Christmas is more magical with kids. The duo has released a holiday album called “We Need Christmas (Extended Version).”

