Luke Combs Previews New Track “Five-Leaf Clover”

Jul 2, 2021 @ 8:45am
2018 CMT Awards (Getty Images)

Combs shared a video of him performing the song and he’s thanking the man upstairs along with friends and family.  “I know I’m a lucky man, but I ain’t sure I am / ’Cause it ain’t like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand,” the chorus goes. “I hit my knees, thankful as can be, but the one thing I can’t get over / How’d a guy like me who’d have been fine with three / Wind up with a five-leaf clover?” “Five-Leaf Clover” is one of many songs Luke has shared with fans over the past few months. Combs plans on releasing a new album soon.

 

