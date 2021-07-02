Luke Combs Previews New Track “Five-Leaf Clover”

Combs shared a video of him performing the song and he’s thanking the man upstairs along with friends and family. “I know I’m a lucky man, but I ain’t sure I am / ’Cause it ain’t like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand,” the chorus goes. “I hit my knees, thankful as can be, but the one thing I can’t get over / How’d a guy like me who’d have been fine with three / Wind up with a five-leaf clover?” “Five-Leaf Clover” is one of many songs Luke has shared with fans over the past few months. Combs plans on releasing a new album soon.
As promised, here’s the second new song that I’ve been playing on tour. It’s called “Five-Leaf Clover.” Hope y’all like it. pic.twitter.com/JwtudwJs6g
— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) July 2, 2021
As promised, here’s the second new song that I’ve been playing on tour. It’s called “Five-Leaf Clover.” Hope y’all like it. pic.twitter.com/JwtudwJs6g
— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) July 2, 2021