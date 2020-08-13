Luke Bryan Wishes He Smelled as Good as Keith Urban. And…

Luke Bryan was on “Watch What Happens Live” answering fan questions, and somebody wanted to know what cologne he wears . . . because they met him once and he smelled terrific. He gave all the credit to Keith Urban.
Quote, “Keith taught me to take a bunch of Tom Ford [cologne] and blend it in the air and run through it. [He] crushes my smell by the way. He smells a lot better than me.”
Luke was ALSO on the FBE YouTube channel trying to sing “100 Country Songs in 10 Minutes.” They’d show a song title, and he had to sing a little. Some he knew but couldn’t remember, some he didn’t. He had 51 right when time ran out.
