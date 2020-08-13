Luke Bryan Wishes He Smelled as Good as Keith Urban. And…

      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan Wishes He Smelled as Good as Keith Urban.

Aug 13, 2020 @ 10:32am

Luke Bryan was on “Watch What Happens Live” answering fan questions, and somebody wanted to know what cologne he wears . . . because they met him once and he smelled terrific.  He gave all the credit to Keith Urban.

Quote,  “Keith taught me to take a bunch of Tom Ford [cologne] and blend it in the air and run through it.  [He] crushes my smell by the way.  He smells a lot better than me.”

Luke was ALSO on the FBE YouTube channel trying to sing “100 Country Songs in 10 Minutes.”  They’d show a song title, and he had to sing a little.  Some he knew but couldn’t remember, some he didn’t.  He had 51 right when time ran out.

You can see more, here:  (Country Now)

