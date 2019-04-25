Luke Bryan To Join IN NFL Draft Coverage From Nashville Tonight

This year’s NFL draft will have a distinct “Country” flavor to it. Several Country stars will be lending their talents to providing that “Country” atmosphere. Luke Bryan will join ABC’s first time prime-time coverage of the NFL Draft, airing live coast-to-coast from Nashville on Thursday, April 25th from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and ESPN’s Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and the entire College GameDay Built by The Home Depot crew will headline night one of ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft.

Luke will join the GameDay hosts on the first night of coverage. His NFL Draft appearance will be a reunion for Luke and College GameDay, as the American Idol judge served as the show’s guest picker during the show’s 2018 season-opening episode.

The draft will feature multiple free concerts this year, and those concerts will be headlined by country music stars Dierks Bentley and Tim McGraw. Tim McGraw will perform in a free concert from the draft’s main stage after all picks are announced on Day 2 of the event (Friday April 26). Dierks Bentley will perform after all picks have been announced on Day 3 ( Saturday April 27).

Here is the NFL Draft Coverage Schedule:

Thursday, April 25 (8:00-11:30 p.m. EDT): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday, April 26 (7:00-11:30 p.m. EDT): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 27 (12:00-7:00 p.m. EDT): NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 – ABC (simulcast of ESPN telecast), ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

The Chicago Bears do not have a pick in the first or second round this year. Unless they move up, they will not make a pick until Friday night. Here are the Chicago Bears Draft Picks this year: