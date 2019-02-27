Luke Bryan takes ‘What Makes You Country’ to Number One

Luke Bryan‘s “What Makes You Country” climbs to the top spot on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart this week. He co-wrote the tune with his buddies Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley, and he tells us it describes exactly how he grew up in Georgia. “I think that what makes me country is where I was raised — Leesburg, Georgia — how I was brought up saying ‘Yes sir,’ ‘No sir,’ ‘Yes, ma’am,’ ‘No, ma’am,’ hopefully with manners and raised with a work ethic and raised in the outdoors fishing and hunting and playing sports. But yeah, I would say definitely it starts with my small-town upbringing and how we were raised; church on Sundays as much as we could. But just enjoying life and living life in a small town.”

Luke is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, an award he’s taken home twice, and Single of the Year for “Most People Are Good” at the 54th Annual ACM Awards, airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Luke and his fellow American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning (Wednesday, February 27th). The new season of Idol premieres on Sunday (March 3rd) at 8 p.m. ET.

Carol’s friend Miss Becky just happened to be in NYC this morning and grabbed a couple of pictures of Luke and Katy coming into the ABC Studios for Good Morning America