Luke Bryan Is At His Best When He ‘Gets People Dancing And Having Fun’

Jan 21, 2021 @ 9:08am
Luke Bryan has had his share of hit ballads — “Do I” and “Crash My Party, to name just a couple — over the years, but it’s the uptempo, danceable songs that he most wants to be known for.

Luke tells us: “I Certainly do I have the capacity to do sad songs and do songs that are what we know to be the core of country? Yeah, I can do that, but when I feel like I excel the the best at being me is when a song gets people dancing and having fun. I think when people think of me one day they’ll think, ‘God, that was a guy that had a blast, always happy and loved what he did.'”
Luke is giving fans a good time with his latest hit, “Down To One,” which is in the Top Seven and climbing on the Mediabase chart.

