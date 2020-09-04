      Weather Alert

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Are the Most Important Things to Have in Common with Your Partner

Sep 4, 2020 @ 9:24am

What Are the Most Important Thing to Have in Common in a Relationship?  Here Are the Top Ten Answers

A survey asked people to name the most important things you need to have in common in a relationship.  The top answers were long-term goals, shared values, and a similar sense of humor.  

 

Opposites may attract, but do they last?  A new survey at Yahoo asked 2,000 people to name the most important things you need to have in common in a relationship.  Here are the top ten answers…

  1. Future plans and long-term goals.  Like how much money you need to make, and whether you want kids.  57% agreed it’s important for that stuff to line up.
  2. Shared values, 56%.
  3. Sense of humor, 50%.
  4. Sex drive and your overall attitude about sex, 50%.
  5. Lifestyle, 49%.
  6. Personality traits, 46%.
  7. Work ethic, 44%.
  8. Hobbies and interests, 41%.
  9. Political opinions, 35%.
  10. Political actions, 27%.  Like who you vote for, and whether you take something like climate change seriously enough to actually change your habits.

