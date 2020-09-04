LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Are the Most Important Things to Have in Common with Your Partner
What Are the Most Important Thing to Have in Common in a Relationship? Here Are the Top Ten Answers
A survey asked people to name the most important things you need to have in common in a relationship. The top answers were long-term goals, shared values, and a similar sense of humor.
Opposites may attract, but do they last? A new survey at Yahoo asked 2,000 people to name the most important things you need to have in common in a relationship. Here are the top ten answers…
- Future plans and long-term goals. Like how much money you need to make, and whether you want kids. 57% agreed it’s important for that stuff to line up.
- Shared values, 56%.
- Sense of humor, 50%.
- Sex drive and your overall attitude about sex, 50%.
- Lifestyle, 49%.
- Personality traits, 46%.
- Work ethic, 44%.
- Hobbies and interests, 41%.
- Political opinions, 35%.
- Political actions, 27%. Like who you vote for, and whether you take something like climate change seriously enough to actually change your habits.
