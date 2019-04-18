Lots of Primetime Games for the Bears in 2019; Here’s the Full Schedule

The Bears will play 3 games on Thursdays this season, the most in franchise history. They’ll host the Packers Sept. 5 and Cowboys Dec. 5 in prime-time contests at Soldier Field and visit the Lions Nov. 28 on Thanksgiving Day. What’s really interesting is that the Bears will only play 3 home games on Sundays at noon this season (against the Chargers Oct. 27, Lions Nov. 10 and Giants Nov. 24). Three other home contests will begin at 7:20 p.m. (versus the Packers Sept. 5, Cowboys Dec. 5 and Chiefs Dec. 22) and two will start at 3:25 p.m. (against the Vikings Sept. 29 and Saints Oct. 20).

Week 1: Packers at Bears, Thursday, Sept. 5, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 2: Bears at Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Week 3: Bears at Redskins, Monday, Sept. 23, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 4: Vikings at Bears, Sunday, Sept. 29, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Week 5: Bears vs. Raiders at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, noon, FOX

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: Saints at Bears, Sunday, Oct. 20, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Week 8: Chargers at Bears, Sunday, Oct. 27, noon, FOX

Week 9: Bears at Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, noon, FOX

Week 10: Lions at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 10, noon, CBS

Week 11: Bears at Rams, Sunday, Nov. 17, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 12: Giants at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 24, noon, FOX.

Week 13: Bears at Lions, Thursday, Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m., FOX

Week 14: Cowboys at Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 7:20 p.m. FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Week 15: Bears at Packers, Sunday, Dec. 15, noon, FOX

Week 16: Chiefs at Bears, Sunday, Dec. 22, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 17: Bears at Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, noon, FOX