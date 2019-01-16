Loretta Lynn Has a Birthday Wish, Keith Urban Says He’ll Grant It

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2010 file photo, singer Loretta Lynn poses in the press room during the 44th Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Newly discovered documents indicate country music legend Loretta Lynn is three years older than she has led people to believe, a change that undermines the story told in "Coal Miners Daughter. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

Loretta Lynn announced her birthday party at the Grand Ole Opry on Monday night, the country star will be honored for her legendary career as well as her 87th birthday. Lynn, who says she’s never had a birthday party, has one special request; she wants Keith Urban to jump out of her birthday cake.

Urban responded to Lynn’s request with a throwback pic of him and Lynn via Twitter writing, “Your wish is always my command Miss Loretta!!!!” Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Margo Price, and Darius Rucker will all take the stage on April 1st at the Bridgestone Arena to celebrate the “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Here’s the full story from Taste of Country,