LEE BRICE TO HONOR FARMERS ON UPCOMING TOUR

Lee Brice and agricultural and farm equipment manufacturer Case IH will celebrate farmers this summer with Lee’s new song simply called “Farmer.” It was written as part of Case IH’s Built by Farmers initiative, which connects the company’s employees, dealers and their families rooted in agriculture with the farmers who use Case IH equipment and technology.
Lee said, “I wrote ‘Farmer’ to honor the families and individuals who are up before sunrise, doing the backbreaking work it takes to provide food and resources for homes all across America. My goal was to spotlight one of the world’s oldest and most noble professions — a backbone that all of us rely on.”
“Farmer” debuted at the 2021 Farm Progress Show Concert in Decatur, Illinois.
Lee launches his headlining Label Me Proud Tour on June 2nd in Hampton Beach, NH. He’ll be joined on the 23-date run by Michael Ray and Jackson Dean.
