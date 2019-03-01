Lay’s Is Releasing Three New Chips Based on Types of Music?

This March 14, 2012, photo shows a package of Lays caviar potato chips in New York. While Americans might get squeamish at the thought of their favorite snacks being tweaked, what works in the U.S. doesn't work everywhere. Tastes can vary greatly in unexpected ways in different corners of the world. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Just about every unusual flavor of potato chips has been attempted by the folks at Lays have a new angle. Have you ever heard music that you were just FEELIN’ so much you could, like, taste it, man?

Lay’s just announced they’re releasing three new potato chip flavors that they say are inspired by TYPES OF MUSIC. The flavors are . . .

1. Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt chips, inspired by pop music.

2. Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Remix, inspired by hip-hop.

3. And Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese, inspired by classic rock.

I’m not totally sure what any of those flavors have to do with any of those genres of music, but hey, whatever.

