98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey Wilson’s Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds

August 29, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Lainey Wilson’s Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

She’s a star of  TV’s hit show Yellowstone and a country music superstar, now – not fading away, by any means.  But she’s literally getting smaller.  Lainey Wilson has lost 70 pounds without surgery.

How?  She got a personal trainer and started getting more active, going on hikes instead of long lunches.

Wilson also started running, which is a great way to burn fat.

She stopped drinking sugary drinks and said no to dessert, opting for fruit.

She chose veggies instead of chips.

The country singer flaunted her freshly toned body during her recent show, “A New York Evening With Lainey Wilson.”

Have you ever lost weight, naturally?  What changes did you make to your lifestyle?

More about:
#70
#Fruits+Veggies
#LaineyWilson
#PersonalTrainer
#WeightLoss
#Yellowstone

Popular Posts

1

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
4

Randy Travis Announces “a Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute”
5

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR TO CHICAGO and CINCINNATI NEXT SUMMER

Recent Posts