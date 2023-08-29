Lainey Wilson’s Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds

She’s a star of TV’s hit show Yellowstone and a country music superstar, now – not fading away, by any means. But she’s literally getting smaller. Lainey Wilson has lost 70 pounds without surgery.

How? She got a personal trainer and started getting more active, going on hikes instead of long lunches.

Wilson also started running, which is a great way to burn fat.

She stopped drinking sugary drinks and said no to dessert, opting for fruit.

She chose veggies instead of chips.

The country singer flaunted her freshly toned body during her recent show, “A New York Evening With Lainey Wilson.”

Have you ever lost weight, naturally? What changes did you make to your lifestyle?