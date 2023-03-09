Lainey Wilson Leads CMT Music Awards Nominees

Lainey Wilson leads the list of nominees at this year’s CMT Music Awards. She earned four nods, including Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year, it was announced yesterday (Wednesday, March 8th). Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll follow closely behind with three nominations at the fan-voted awards show.

The CMT Music Awards, co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, will be held on April 2 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire at Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist.

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like a Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and a Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists.

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War and Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out in the Middle”

FEMALE BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a female artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted to He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It in You”

MALE BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a male artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall in Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists.

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way to Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from “CMT Giants: Vince Gill”)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from “CMT Storytellers”)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn”)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends”)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

The Judds – “Love Can Build a Bridge” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration”)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT digital / social channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees” (from “CMT Campfire Sessions”)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from “CMT Stages”)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from “CMT Studio Sessions”)

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” (from “CMT All Access”)

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from “CMT Viral to Verified”)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from “CMT Campfire Sessions”)

Voting is now open at vote.cmt.com.

Performers and presenters at the 2023 CMT Music Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

