Lady A to sing on the season finale of ‘The Voice’

Dec 16, 2019 @ 11:23am

Big MachineLady Antebellum‘s set to perform their latest hit Tuesday night on the season finale of The Voice

Hillary ScottCharles Kelley, and Dave Haywood will do “What If I Never Get Over You,” the lead single from their Ocean album that’s currently in country’s top five. You can watch for them starting at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. 

Jennifer Hudson, the Black Eyed Peas and Dua Lipa will also join coaches Blake SheltonGwen StefaniKelly Clarkson, and John Legend as the winner of season 17 is chosen.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. 

