      Weather Alert

KID NEWS: Families Who Listen to WCCQ Together Bond Better, Argue Less

Oct 2, 2021 @ 9:07am
Families Who Listen to Music Together Form Better Bonds, Are Less Likely to Argue

Here’s something fun to tune in to:  Families who listen to music together, like Today’s Country and the Legends on 98.3 WCCQ, are less likely to argue, and more likely to bond closely.

Virgin Media commissioned a poll of 2,000 British adults.  It found that 42-percent think they are closer to their loved ones due to a shared love of music.

And 32-percent say they believe it reduces the disagreements they have.  Fifty-nine-percent of parents even said that listening to their kids’ musical influences has helped them understand their children better.

Seventy-six-percent of parents, who remember taking their child to their first concert, even say it was one of the best experiences in their own lives.

There’s more to like, together, here:  (Mirror.co.uk)

 

  • A poll of U.K. adults finds that people feel they bond with family, and even have fewer arguments with them when they listen to music together
TAGS
#GoodForYou #KidNews WCCQ
Popular Posts
CDC:  It Will Be Safe for Children to Trick-Or-Treat This Halloween
Bears Fans Petition Team to Fire Matt Nagy After Loss to Browns
Say goodbye to the low prices at Dollar Tree.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
Thomas Rhett Throws First Pitch At Chicago Cubs Game
Connect With Us Listen To Us On