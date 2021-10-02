KID NEWS: Families Who Listen to WCCQ Together Bond Better, Argue Less

Here’s something fun to tune in to: Families who listen to music together, like Today’s Country and the Legends on 98.3 WCCQ, are less likely to argue, and more likely to bond closely.
Virgin Media commissioned a poll of 2,000 British adults. It found that 42-percent think they are closer to their loved ones due to a shared love of music.
And 32-percent say they believe it reduces the disagreements they have. Fifty-nine-percent of parents even said that listening to their kids’ musical influences has helped them understand their children better.
Seventy-six-percent of parents, who remember taking their child to their first concert, even say it was one of the best experiences in their own lives.
There’s more to like, together, here: (Mirror.co.uk)