Kenny Chesney Is Releasing A New Album May 1st!
INDIO, CA - APRIL 30: Singer Kenny Chesney performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Kenny Chesney is gearing up to take Summer by storm with a new album announcement on Tuesday. Here and Now, the new album from Chesney is set to be released on May 1st. Chesney made the announcement on his Instagram page. “You know, it’s going to have a high fun factor. People work hard, and need music that makes them smile, that kicks them into a happy place,” Chesney said in a recent interview. Chesney says the album will contain songs about real people and their stories, which everyone will be able to relate to.