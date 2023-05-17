Kenny Chesney Feels Like Playing Super Bowl Halftime Is ‘The Kiss Of Death’ – ???

Kenny Chesney recently revealed his opinion about performing at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and he isn’t a fan of doing that.

Kenny said, “I’m not saying that if I was asked to do the Super Bowl, that I would say no. I would probably say yes. But I feel like it’s the KISS OF DEATH.”

Chesney explained: “If I’ve got the choice to have all that stress leading up to it, or sit in a suite with my dad and have a beer… I’m probably going to do that.”