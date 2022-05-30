Kenny Chesney Breaks Record for Biggest Crowd at Nashville’s NFL Stadium

Kenny Chesney now officially holds the record for the biggest concert crowd at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. He held the same top spot in 2018, surpassing One Direction’s record. Then, Taylor Swift, followed by Eric Church, each claimed the biggest audience – for a while.
Then Garth Brooks played for over 70,000 across two nights; but it’s unclear what his one-night total is.
A press-release, over the weekend, stated that Kenny set a new record. He played to 57, 211 fans.
Nissan Stadium is home of the NFL’s Nashville Titans.