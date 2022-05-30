      Weather Alert

Kenny Chesney Breaks Record for Biggest Crowd at Nashville’s NFL Stadium

May 30, 2022 @ 1:02pm
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kenny Chesney now officially holds the record for the biggest concert crowd at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. He held the same top spot in 2018, surpassing One Direction’s record.  Then, Taylor Swift, followed by Eric Church, each claimed the biggest audience – for a while.

Then Garth Brooks played for over 70,000 across two nights; but it’s unclear what his one-night total is.

A press-release, over the weekend, stated that Kenny set a new record.  He played to 57, 211 fans.

Nissan Stadium is home of the NFL’s Nashville Titans.

  • His Here & Now Tour continues on to The Woodlands, Texas on June 2 – and he’ll play Arlington on June 4th.
  • Stadium capacity is 69, 143.
