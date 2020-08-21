      Weather Alert

Kellogg’s Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term

Aug 21, 2020 @ 9:26am
This is a shot of a couple waffles with a slice of butter sitting on a plate getting covered with syrup. Shot with a shallow depth of field in a warm retro color tone.

Kellogg’s likely hears some waffling from executives, about now…  The breakfast food giant just started selling new blue waffles, here and in the U.K.  But there’s a BIG problem:  They’re called “Mermaid Waffles” and they have a blue raspberry flavor.

(Careful)

But apparently Kellogg’s didn’t look up “blue waffle” in Urban Dictionary before they launched these…  Because it turns out that’s a slang term for . . . well . . . for lady parts that are struggling with an STD.  Oops.

(Here’s a picture of the waffles.  NOT of the slang definition of “blue waffle.”  Whatever you do, do NOT type that into a Google Image search.)

 

 

