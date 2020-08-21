Kellogg’s Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term
Kellogg’s likely hears some waffling from executives, about now… The breakfast food giant just started selling new blue waffles, here and in the U.K. But there’s a BIG problem: They’re called “Mermaid Waffles” and they have a blue raspberry flavor.
But apparently Kellogg’s didn’t look up “blue waffle” in Urban Dictionary before they launched these… Because it turns out that’s a slang term for . . . well . . . for lady parts that are struggling with an STD. Oops.
(Here’s a picture of the waffles. NOT of the slang definition of “blue waffle.” Whatever you do, do NOT type that into a Google Image search.)