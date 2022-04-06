      Weather Alert

Kane & Katelyn Brown Debut ‘Allen Rose’ Wine Today

Apr 6, 2022 @ 11:15am

Kane Brown‘s wife, Katelyn, is in the wine business.

She announced the new venture, called Allen Rose, on social media recently. with Kane commenting, “So proud of ya babe.”

The name was created by combining Katelyn’s and Kane’s and middle names.

In her post, Katelyn said she has been working on the new company for two years.  She wrote, “I am launching my white wine and my rose, both named after my daughters; Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane. I am thrilled for you guys to try it and share the moments y’all create with your loved ones . . .

The collection is now available for pre-order at allenrosewine.com.

Shipping begins on today (April 6th).

TAGS
#AllenRose #KaneBrown #KatelynBrown #MiddleNames #Wine
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
Positive Future For Chicagoland Speedway
Getting a Text from Your Own Phone? Beware. Here's Why.
FRISKY FRIDAY FRONTLINE: 'Hey, My Eyes Are Up Here" - Heard That? You Have Problems
JEFF CARSON'S FUNERAL SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEKEND
Connect With Us Listen To Us On