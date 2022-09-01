Jon Pardi Racks Up Fifth Number One

Getty Images

Jon Pardi charts his fifth Number One hit this week with “Last Night Lonely.” The song was co-written by Jimi Bell, Joe Fox and Dylan Marlowe, and marks each of the songwriters’ first official Number One single. “Last Night Lonely” is the lead single from Jon’s upcoming album, Mr. Saturday Night, due out on Friday (September 2nd).

Jon told Billboard, “I love the way ‘Last Night Lonely’ (was) written, and when I first heard it I knew it was one I wanted, for sure, on the new record. The response to the song has been really amazing to watch. We knew we felt good about it, but it has really connected with our fans. It’s incredibly cool to have it be the first No.1 for the writers, too. I’m so excited for them.”

The new album borrows its title from one of the 14 tracks on Jon’s new album, which he tells us made perfect sense as it pertains to the entire project. [“‘Mr. Saturday Night’ is about a guy (who) has a great time wherever he goes but behind the curtain he’s sad. He misses his girl and, I don’t know — he says he messed it up so I don’t know if she’s coming back but he tried to have the best time and make the best of it. It goes along by titling it Mr. Saturday Night cause we got a lot of feel-good songs and a lot of great just all kinds of feels on this fourth record, so I know you’re all gonna dig it. Check it out.”]

Jon continues on his Ain’t Always The Cowboy Tour with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters through October 1st where he wraps things up at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.

Here is the Mr. Saturday Night track list:

1. “Mr. Saturday Night” (Benjy Davis, Reid Isbell, Joe Ragosta)

2. “Fill ‘Er Up” (Jon Pardi, Ross Copperman, Brice Long)

3. “Last Night Lonely” (Jimi Bell, Joe Fox, Dylan Marlowe)

4. “Neon Light Speed” (Andy Albert, Josh Dorr, Paul DiGiovanni)

5. “New Place To Drink” (Jon Pardi, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird)

6. “Your Heart Or Mine” (Bart Butler, Justin Ebach, John Pierce)

7. “Santa Cruz” (Jon Pardi, Luke Laird)

8. “Longneck Way To Go” (Midland featuring Jon Pardi) (Rhett Akins, Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Ashley Gorley, Mark Wystrach)

9. “Raincheck” (Will Bundy, John Edwards, Michael Tyler)

10. “Workin’ On A New One” (Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins, Luke Laird)

11. “Hung The Moon” (Will Bundy, John Morgan, Jameson Rodgers)

12. “The Day I Stop Dancin’” (Bart Butler, Justin Ebach, Josh Thompson)

13. “Smokin’ A Doobie” (Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins, Luke Laird)

14. “Reverse Cowgirl” (Zack Dyer, Joe Fox, Jared Scott)