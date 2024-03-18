Joann Fabrics Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Long-running retail chain Joann Fabrics and Crafts has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as part of a structural reorganization.

The company says its stores and online sales will continue to operate as usual.

Joann has been around since 1943. It is currently more than a billion dollars in debt, as retail sales continue to shrink.

The restructuring will eliminate about $500 million (a little less than half) of that debt.

