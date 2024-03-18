98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Joann Fabrics Files for Bankruptcy Protection

March 18, 2024 1:12PM CDT
Share
Joann Fabrics Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Getty Images

Long-running retail chain Joann Fabrics and Crafts has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as part of a structural reorganization.

The company says its stores and online sales will continue to operate as usual.

Joann has been around since 1943.  It is currently more than a billion dollars in debt, as retail sales continue to shrink.

The restructuring will eliminate about $500 million (a little less than half) of that debt.

How often do you shop at brick-and-mortar stores? 

What are some retail chains you remember shopping at, which don’t exist today?

More about:
#BankruptcyProtection
#Chapter11
#JoannFabrics

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...

Recent Posts