Jo Dee Messina: ‘Blowing My Mind’ What Pre-Teens Say – Releasing New Song to Help

Jo Dee Messina arrives for the Songs of the Year Concert presented by Cracker Barrel at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville,TN, Sunday, Nov., 5, 2006. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)

Jo Dee Messina released her brand new single, “Just To Be Loved,” Friday (July 7th).

She told Taste Of Country that the track (which centers around a young girl, who’s grappling with her sense of self-worth) was inspired by her experience raising two young boys.

Messina said, “I’m seeing things that are coming across my phone from 12, 13-year-old girls and it’s blowing my mind.“