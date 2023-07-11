98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jo Dee Messina: ‘Blowing My Mind’ What Pre-Teens Say – Releasing New Song to Help

July 11, 2023 12:58PM CDT
Share
Jo Dee Messina: ‘Blowing My Mind’ What Pre-Teens Say – Releasing New Song to Help
Jo Dee Messina arrives for the Songs of the Year Concert presented by Cracker Barrel at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville,TN, Sunday, Nov., 5, 2006. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)

Jo Dee Messina released her brand new single, “Just To Be Loved,” Friday (July 7th).

She told Taste Of Country that the track (which centers around a young girl, who’s grappling with her sense of self-worth) was inspired by her experience raising two young boys.

Messina said, “I’m seeing things that are coming across my phone from 12, 13-year-old girls and it’s blowing my mind.

More about:
#JoDeeMessina
#JustToBeLoved
#MindBlown
#Momming
#Pre-TeenProblems
#SelfWorth

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?

Recent Posts