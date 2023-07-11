Jo Dee Messina: ‘Blowing My Mind’ What Pre-Teens Say – Releasing New Song to Help
July 11, 2023 12:58PM CDT
Jo Dee Messina released her brand new single, “Just To Be Loved,” Friday (July 7th).
She told Taste Of Country that the track (which centers around a young girl, who’s grappling with her sense of self-worth) was inspired by her experience raising two young boys.
Messina said, “I’m seeing things that are coming across my phone from 12, 13-year-old girls and it’s blowing my mind.“
