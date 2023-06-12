JIMMIE ALLEN SUED BY SECOND ‘JANE DOE,’ GETS DROPPED BY LABEL

Jimmie Allen has permanently been dropped by his record label, BBR Music Group, after a second “Jane Doe” has come forward and filed a lawsuit against the singer for sexual assault, battery, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The alleged victim is seeking unspecified damages, according to Rolling Stone .

The latest “Jane Doe” claims she met Jimmie on a flight in May of last year. He asked for her number and the two began communicating for a couple of months, until they met up in Las Vegas in July. The two reportedly had consensual sex but “claimed the singer denied her multiple requests to pull out and not ejaculate inside her, as she was not on birth control at the time,” according to the outlet.

After the encounter, the woman discovered a cell phone hidden in a closet that was recording them having sex without her knowledge or consent. She took the phone with her while Jimmie was sleeping and reportedly turned it over to police.

The new lawsuit comes just weeks after Jimmie’s former manager filed suit accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and false imprisonment.

Elizabeth Fegen, the lawyer representing both Jane Does said in a statement: “Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we’ve heard from others who share similar experiences. Jane Doe 2’s filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behavior. We intend to show it’s a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force. The law is clear — anyone who has given consent in sexual activity has the right and the ability to revoke consent at any time. Just as no means no, stop means stop. If one participant doesn’t stop, it is sexual assault.”

The latest Jane Doe claims that Jimmie told her that he his wife, Alexis Gale, were separated, however they just announced their separation in April of this year.