Jimmie Allen – Revelation: Separation from Wife as They Expect Third Child

Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, announced plans to separate on social media on Friday (April 21st), along with the fact that Alexis is expecting the couple’s third child, together, later this year. They have been married for three years.

Jimmie’s post read in part, “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another.”

He has an older child, from a previous relationship.

TMZ reports that according to sources, Jimmie and Lex have been “off and on for the last few months,” before they officially decided to separate. Well, it’s not over till it’s OVER. We’ll see what time delivers.