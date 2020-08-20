Jay DeMarcus Thinks Every Married Couple Should Have a Marriage Coach

Jay DeMarcus and his wife Allison talk to a marriage coach on their Netflix show, “DeMarcus Family Rules.” The Rascal Flatts star says he thinks every married couple should because “it’ll bring things to the surface that you don’t realize are there.”
The first season of “DeMarcus Family Rules” is on Netflix. It’s Jay DeMarcus, his wife Allison, their nine-year-old daughter Madeline, eight-year-old son Dylan . . . plus tons of friends and family, constantly interrupting them.
It all seems almost busier than life on the road and in the studio, for Jay, who has spent the last 20 years as one-third of the superstar country group, Rascal Flatts.
Although they love having a house full of people, the lack of privacy has put a strain on their marriage… Especially for Jay, who’s always complaining that he doesn’t get enough alone time with Allison.
So, they got a marriage coach, and he thinks you should get one too. Quote, “I suggest everyone that’s married go to a marriage coach because it will bring things to the surface that you don’t even realize are there.
“It will also keep you very aware of how you’re communicating with your partner. Once you’re married and settle into life together and have a couple of kids, it’s very easy to lose one another in the chaos of all that.
“The great thing is to have somebody there reminding you to stay connected to the person that you’re a life partner with. That’s what’s been very beneficial for us.”
(The show was recorded last fall before COVID-19.)