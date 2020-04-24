Hillbilly Rockstarz, River Road Trio, & Billy Croft Headline Live Concert Tonight

Today’s Country & the Legends 98.3 WCCQ is working with Doggie Diner Aurora/ Plainfield to help feed our local Fire Departments as a “Thank You” for their service. 98.3 WCCQ will be hosting a virtual “Pass the Boot” Live Concert Tonight 4/24 from 7-8pm CST. Our goal is to have people donate money to feed our heroes in the Naperville and Joliet Fire Departments courtesy of Doggie Diner.

Roy Gregory, Bossman, Maura Myles, and Brooke Hunter will be hosting the event with live performances from Billy Croft of 5 Alarm, River Road Trio, and Hillbilly Rockstarz. We will be live streaming this event on our Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, and Twitch pages. As we livestream we will be accepting listeners onto our stream to ask questions and request songs. Our goal is to raise $983 to help feed our local heroes.

DONATE HERE

Billy Croft & 5 Alarm:

Billy Croft & The 5 Alarm is a red-hot smokin’, top 40 Country band, burnin’ up the country music scene in Illinois! With hits from country superstars like Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan, and hot country music from mega-groups like Lady Antebellum, The Band Perry, Little Big Town and Florida Georgia Line, Billy Croft & The 5 Alarm will play YOUR favorite country songs all night long. If you are looking for FUN and have a taste for country music that kicks like moonshine, Billy Croft & The 5 Alarm has got you covered!

River Road Trio:

River Road is an acoustic trio hailing from the southwest suburbs of Chicago.

Singer-songwriter Jonelle Carter joins bandmates Terry Carter and Kyle Ripsch in an intimate combination of smooth harmonies and deep, soul stirring lyrics. Jonelle Marie broke into the airways in 2004 with her first album “Listen” receiving over 200,000 downloads of her first single,”Not Your Doll” and becoming DSN’s top downloaded artist of the year in 2005.

Her husband, guitar player and vocalist, Terry Carter, adds a unique playing style and incredible vocals. Terry has toured with artists such as country superstar Sammy Kershaw and the Chicago area smash 90’s band

“The All Night News Boys”.

Kyle Ripsch brings his incredible talent as a piano player/vocalist to the stage with a rich history including 10 years with country indie band “The Cattle Bandits” and multiple studio appearances throughout the Chicago area including many country and gospel albums.

Releasing their first album “Unloaded” together in 2017, River Road Trio has been wowing audience across the United States along with the Chicago area and central Illinois. River Road Trio continues to record and release music while performing a full roster of dates.

Hillbilly Rockstarz:

Hillbilly Rockstarz are Chicago’s very own country super group, specializing in covering the latest hits in country music, along with many of your classic favorites. This band is always true to the original recording, so they’ve always gotcha covered. HBRS Setlist’s are full of radio friendly country music. This headlining show promote’s a good time, feel good, performance. Country Music fans love their connection with the audience. Leader of the band and founding member Scott Lewis… “IT’S ALL ABOUT GOOD TIMES WITH GOOD PEOPLE”

There are many bands are trying to emulate the Hillbilly Rockstarz show, but as Hillbilly fans will attest, there’s only one Hillbilly Rockstarz . They perform all the top hitz found on Todays country radio week after week, mixing up the show with all your favorites. Hillbillyz will hit y’all with some Blake Shelton, Little big town then Miranda Lambert, Kelsey Ballerini, Darius Rucker- Into some country rockin’ Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line.

Then look out…as they surprise the audience by transcending time with classics by Johnny Cash , Willie and Waylon even Patsy Cline. All the top hitmakers are on this super bands setlist- Kenny Chesney, Band Perry, Sara Evans, Billy Currington, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Big & Rich. Yes…even some Taylor Swift to round out the younger fans, HBRS also mixes in a few rock classics from Guns & Roses, ZZ Top and AC/DC. Dance Tunes from Bruno Mars & Justin Timberlake.

A Hillbilly show has something for everyone, Hillbilly Rockstarz amazing talent and versatility is exactly what keeps their fans coming back for more.

The band always leave’s the fan’s wanting…. “one more” “one more”…is what you hear after that last note!