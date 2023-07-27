Here’s How Much You and I Spend on ‘Impulse’ Purchases per Month

38% of Americans have curbed their impulse buying, according to a poll of 2,000 adults. The average consumer spends $151 on knee-jerk buys per month, down from $314 in 2022 .

77% are watching their wallets due to inflation. And 58% would only splurge on an item that was on sale.

Shoppers are more likely to buy necessities instead of luxuries. Now we are more likely to spend on clothing, food and groceries, and household items.

“We may be seeing a shift in how consumers define an impulse purchase,” said Vitaly Pecharsky of Slickdeals. “Shopping opportunistically, when there’s a sale on something you need, like toilet paper or pantry snacks, can ultimately save you money in the long run.”

(See more, here: swnsdigital)