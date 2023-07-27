98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Here’s How Much You and I Spend on ‘Impulse’ Purchases per Month

July 27, 2023 11:15AM CDT
SINGAPORE – FEBRUARY 9: A woman takes a packet of toilet paper off a half-empty shelf at a supermarket after news of the raised outbreak of coronavirus became public people have been panicked to stock up on necessities as on February 9, 2020 in Singapore. The total number of people infected in Singapore has grown to 40. (Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images)
Average American Spends $151 Monthly on Impulse Buys…  And That’s an Improvement
38% of Americans have curbed their impulse buying, according to a poll of 2,000 adults.  The average consumer spends $151 on knee-jerk buys per month, down from $314 in 2022.

77% are watching their wallets due to inflation.  And 58% would only splurge on an item that was on sale.

Shoppers are more likely to buy necessities instead of luxuries.  Now we are more likely to spend on clothing, food and groceries, and household items.

We may be seeing a shift in how consumers define an impulse purchase,” said Vitaly Pecharsky of Slickdeals.  “Shopping opportunistically, when there’s a sale on something you need, like toilet paper or pantry snacks, can ultimately save you money in the long run.”

(See more, here: swnsdigital)

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo
