Here Are the NFL Teams Gamblers Think Will Win the Super Bowl

NFL football returns tonight with the Houston Texans taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. And an annual survey found close to one in seven Americans plan to GAMBLE on at least one NFL game this year.
13% of us will put money down on NFL football this year. That’s a slight drop from last year when it was 15%.
Half of those people will place casual bets with friends. And a third will place a bet through legal OR illegal gambling sites.
One in four gamblers will do fantasy football, or games like “Super Bowl squares.” One in five will place a bet with a casino or sportsbook. And 18% will use a bookie.
The survey also asked gamblers which TEAM they’d bet on to win the Super Bowl this year.
13% said the Chiefs, who won it last season. And the Cowboys are next at 9%.
Third place is a six-way tie: The Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, and 49ers all got 5% of the vote. (They didn’t list percentages for other teams.)
