Have You Ever Seen a Sign War? They’re Good for Business – Here’s How

Missouri Fast Food Places Battle for Business with a Sign Roast
Businesses in a Missouri town are roasting each other, by battling a good old-fashioned (really, it’s a newer thing) road sign war.
A McDonald’s in Marshfield, Missouri, started the battle by asking, “Hey DQ! Do you wanna have a sign war?”
The nearby Dairy Queen jumped right in, by writing, “We would but we’re 2 busy making ice cream.”
McDonald’s responded, “That’s cute our ice cream makes itself;” to which DQ responded, “You mean it actually works? Shocker.” McDonald’s kept it going, writing, “Wow, salty. Like our world famous fries.”
Some other local business even got in on the game, with one local bank posting, ”Ice cream machine broken? We have a loan for that” on their sign.
Randy Bryant, local director of operations at McDonald’s, said, “Marshfield is such a close community, we’re all like family here. Mario, on our team, had a great idea to get this all started! He said, ‘It’s hot, the world is throwing everyone challenges and negativity,’ so we all found a way to laugh and have fun as a community. And what’s better than an old-fashioned sign war?”
Have businesses started a sign war in your town?
[Pictured here is one of my favorite signs, in Geneva, IL ~ Mo]