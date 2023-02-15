Have You Ever Considered ‘Pickle in a Blanket’?
February 15, 2023 12:00PM CST
Baby size pickles.
Pickle in a Blanket? This new snack trend is taking over TikTok…
“Pickle in a Blanket” is, apparently, a “guilty pleasure snack” – which only requires a slice of American cheese, fried in a pan (with oil or butter?), and a pickle spear.
You wrap the spear in the cheese and Voila!
People are mixing up the recipe with different kinds of cheese, including cheddar, Parmesan, Gruyère or mozzarella.
