Have You Ever Considered ‘Pickle in a Blanket’?

Baby size pickles.

Pickle in a Blanket? This new snack trend is taking over TikTok…

“Pickle in a Blanket” is, apparently, a “guilty pleasure snack” – which only requires a slice of American cheese, fried in a pan (with oil or butter?), and a pickle spear.

You wrap the spear in the cheese and Voila!

People are mixing up the recipe with different kinds of cheese, including cheddar, Parmesan, Gruyère or mozzarella.