GRANGER SMITH PUTS TOURING IN HIS REARVIEW

April 12, 2023 7:55AM CDT
(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for PureFlix)

Granger Smith has announced that this summer’s Like A River Tour will be his last. He shared a video message to fans on social media yesterday (Tuesday, April 11th) explaining his decision to pursue a career in ministry and that he’s been working on a master’s degree at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

In the clip, Granger said, “I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry. This doesn’t mean I’m going to start a church, but this is a time of learning and growing for me. I’m so hopeful about this future. (Wife) Amber and I have been totally united on this. I know there are going to be a lot of questions and I’m going to try to stay engaged. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be here.”

The Like A River farewell tour begins on April 13th in Oshkosh, WI.

Granger will also release a book called Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward After Loss and Heartache on August 1st.

