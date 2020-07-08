Granger Smith Created A Blueprint For Social Distancing At Concerts
Granger Smith performs at LakeShake at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion on Friday, June 17, 2016, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Granger Smith has created a blueprint for social distancing at concerts and he’s using it. He came up with the plan for his 4th of July show and it included every imaginable scenario including seating, distance from the stage (about 30 feet), bathroom lines ,and how fans leave a venue. His crew is not allowed to take off their masks and he and the band only takes theirs off as they step on stage.
It even includes a plan for: if the fans rush to the stage… That would mean walking off the stage and there would be a PA announcement that the show would not continue until everything gets back in order.
To assure distancing at last weekend’s concert, he only sold 3,500 tickets for an outdoor venue that holds 12,000 people. The idea for the blueprint came about after the backlash Chris Janson and Chase Rice received from playing to packed crowds.
Granger Smith has created a blueprint for social distancing at concerts that confronts every imaginable scenario.
His crew is not allowed to take off their masks and he and the band only takes theirs off as they step on stage.
To do this, Granger consulted his crew and band, because to make it work, he needed total buy-in from everyone.
“Since we have to travel, we’re going to go get tested, and once we get those test results back, for everyone that tests negative you’ll quarantine until you get to the bus and then we’ll travel to the show. I already bought the thermometer.”
“After we play these shows — and it will be a strict, no talking to fans, no socializing at all outside of the band and crew who have theoretically now tested negative.”
Smith says he’s heard from a few artist friends who just don’t want to deal with the hurdles required, and others who think the restrictions and social distancing guidelines are just propaganda — that, rather, they should just be allowed to play as normal.