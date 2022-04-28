Gone Viral: Woman Reveals She Often Works Under her Desk – Here’s Why

Video of a woman has gone viral, on LinkedIn, because she reveals that shse sits under her desk, to work, when she’s struggling with “overstimulation.”
Minnie Mayer, age 36, is from Israel. She decided to open up about it, with a post, last week.
She shared a photo of herself sitting underneath her desk with a laptop.
Mayer wrote, “Whenever I do this at work, I get weird looks. I mean, I get it: I’m 36, a fully grown adult, with a perfectly adequate ergonomic desk chair, sitting under my standing desk. Here’s what they don’t see: Stress, Noise, Bright ceiling lights, A meeting that didn’t go so well, A project that feels overwhelming, Constant movement and motion […] In a word, overstimulation. When I need to drown everything out, I take my laptop and sit under the desk; I enjoy the relative peace and physical boundaries it provides. I sit under my desk until my lower back reminds me I’m 36, a fully grown adult, with a perfectly adequate ergonomic desk chair.”
Her post struck a chord with a number of people who struggle with “open office” floor plans, especially after so many worked from home during the pandemic. She got many supportive and understanding comments.
She still got her work done. And her job does not require her to greet anyone.
Of course, some people also mocked her. Internet trolls forget we’re all actual people, all different, with different ways – but made of the same flesh and blood.
