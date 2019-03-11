“GIRL” power: Maren Morris launches long-awaited second album
By News Desk
Mar 11, 2019 @ 10:14 AM

Columbia Nashville Just one day after releasing her sophomore album, GIRL, on Friday, Maren Morris kicks off her world tour in the Windy City — and there’s no slowing down from there.

On Monday, Maren’s set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can watch for her starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Texas native will be back at home in Nashville come Wednesday to headline the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Then on Tuesday, March 19, she’ll guest on Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. The late night talk show hosted by Andy Cohen starts at 11:00 p.m. ET.

If you missed Maren performing “GIRL,” “The Bones,” and “The Middle” on NBC’s Today show, you can check out her appearance online.

