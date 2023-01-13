FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR-PERCENT: That’s How Many Guys Will Qualify to Donate, Um, This

What is the acceptance rate for men who are trying to donate sperm to a fertility clinic? Just under 4%.

A study, published in the journal Human Reproduction, examined 11,700 hopeful men, as they applied to offer their sample. It determined that only 3.8% made the final cut. Rather, round.

However: 55% of potential donors ghosted. They either withdrew applications, stopped responding, or stopped showing up to appointments.

And: 17% were rejected for medical reasons, like a genetic disease or incurable contagious disease.

11% were declined due to poor sperm quality.

“Sperm donation is a regular commitment, with lots of screening and regular testing as well as lifelong implications for the donor if any children are born from their sample,” lead researcher Allan Pacey said.

There’s more, here: (UPI)