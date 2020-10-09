FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Men Are More Likely Than Women to Say They’ve Always Dreamed of their Wedding Day

Men are more likely than women to say they’ve always dreamed about their wedding day, according to a new study. And men are also more worried about making sure their wedding looks good on Instagram.
Let’s shatter a stereotype right now. Brides.com surveyed over 1,400 American newlyweds, in a range of demographics – including age, race, income, geographic location, and sexual orientation.
According to its 2020 American Wedding Study, men are more likely than women to say they’ve always dreamed about their wedding day. 32% of men say their wedding fulfills a lifelong dream, versus 27% of women.
The survey also found men are more worried about making sure their wedding looks good on Instagram than women, 40% to 27%.
So why do men put so much stock in their wedding? Maybe because they feel like they NEED it . . . 44% of men strongly believe being married will make them more of an adult, versus 30% of women.
