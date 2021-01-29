FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Have You Ever Been Part of a Love Triangle?
Waist photo of man and woman holding hands while sitting on a couch
According to a new survey, 37% of people say they’ve been in a love triangle, at some point in their lives. And they’re almost evenly split, between people who were competing with someone else for one person . . . and people who had two others competing over them.
Have you ever been part of a love triangle? And if so, were you on the “competing for one person” side . . . or the “two people competing for me” side?
Men are slightly more likely than women to have been in either love triangle scenario . . . and younger people are FAR more likely than older people to admit they’ve been in one.
