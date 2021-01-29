FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Have You Ever Been Part of a Love Triangle?

      Weather Alert

Jan 29, 2021 @ 9:45am
Have You Ever Been Part of a Love Triangle?

According to a new survey, 37% of people say they’ve been in a love triangle, at some point in their lives.  And they’re almost evenly split, between people who were competing with someone else for one person . . . and people who had two others competing over them.

 

Have you ever been part of a love triangle?  And if so, were you on the “competing for one person” side . . . or the “two people competing for me” side?

Men are slightly more likely than women to have been in either love triangle scenario . . . and younger people are FAR more likely than older people to admit they’ve been in one.

See more of what’s going on, here:  (YouGov)

